Trump Suggests Temporary 60-Day Truce in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has announced a 60-day ceasefire proposal for Gaza aimed at halting "Israel’s" genocidal war in the besieged territory.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated, "'Israel' has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60-day CEASEFIRE."

He noted that representatives from Qatar and Egypt will deliver the proposal to Hamas.

Urging acceptance, Trump warned, "I hope, for the sake of the Middle East, that Hamas accepts this deal, as it will not get better—things will only worsen if rejected."

Hamas has not yet commented on the proposal. The movement says any ceasefire depends on "Israel" committing to end the war, fully withdrawing from Gaza, and allowing unrestricted aid access.

A high-ranking Hamas official said on Tuesday that the Palestinian resistance movement was ready and determined to enter a new round of indirect negotiations with "Israel", intending to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reach a permanent ceasefire.

“We are ready and serious to reach an agreement in case factors required for ending the war are clearly stated. We will be prepared to agree to any proposal,” Taher al-Nunu stated.

The remarks came a day after Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said that Cairo is working on a new Gaza deal that includes a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of some "Israeli" captives and the rapid entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged coastal territory.

“'Israel’s' stubbornness prevents the entry of aid to Gaza. It is unacceptable to continue linking the humanitarian and military sides in Gaza,” he stated.