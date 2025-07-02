Red Cross Warns of Intensifying ‘Israeli’ Aggression in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The International Committee of the Red Cross [ICRC] has issued an urgent warning about the intensifying "Israeli" military aggression in Gaza, which has overwhelmed the strip’s few remaining hospitals.

On Tuesday, the ICRC reported that nearly all public hospitals in Gaza are either shut down or severely damaged due to months of attacks and restricted access to critical medical supplies, equipment, and fuel.

The International Committee of the Red Cross is deeply alarmed by the intensifying hostilities in Gaza City and Jabaliya, which have reportedly caused dozens of martyrs and injuries among civilians over the past 36 hours, the ICRC stated.

“Nearly all public hospitals in Gaza are shut down or gutted by months of hostilities and restrictions on the entry of critical medicine, supplies and equipment,” it stated.

The organization highlighted that operational medical facilities, including the Red Cross Field Hospital, are critically low on essentials like fuel and body bags, severely limiting their ability to treat the wounded or manage the deceased with dignity.

The ICRC noted that Gaza’s decimated healthcare system is struggling to cope with a relentless surge in critical cases. Widespread evacuation orders are exacerbating the crisis, forcing civilians into increasingly confined areas, sowing panic, and hindering first responders’ ability to reach those in need.

The ICRC urgently calls for the protection of medical personnel and facilities in Gaza, emphasizing that they must not be deprived of vital resources.

The organization also demands adequate shelter, hygiene, healthcare, safety, and food for evacuated civilians, many of whom are injured, sick, or disabled and unable to comply with evacuation orders.

“Constant care must be taken to spare them,” the ICRC stressed.