Meta Unveils Advanced Superintelligence Laboratory

By Staff, Agencies

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the formation of Meta Superintelligence Labs [MSL], a new division dedicated to building AI systems that surpass human capabilities.

The initiative, unveiled on Monday, brings together Meta’s core AI research and product teams under one banner, with the stated goal of delivering “personal superintelligence for everyone.”

Leading the new lab is Alexandr Wang, the 28-year-old founder of Scale AI, who joins Meta as Chief AI Officer following the company’s reported $14 billion investment in his data-labeling firm. He is joined by Nat Friedman, former GitHub CEO, and a team of senior AI engineers from OpenAI, DeepMind and Anthropic.

“As the pace of AI progress accelerates, developing superintelligence is coming into sight. I believe this will be the beginning of a new era for humanity, and I am fully committed to doing what it takes for Meta to lead the way,” Zuckerberg wrote in an internal memo, describing the move as a historic turning point.

The launch of MSL comes at a time of increasing competition among U.S. tech companies and rising tensions with China. In January, the emergence of Chinese AI startup DeepSeek, which claimed its product outperformed OpenAI’s ChatGPT in key cost metrics, shook Western tech developers and investors.

President Trump launched the $500 billion Stargate initiative to secure US dominance in superintelligent AI, focusing on research incentives, chip export controls, and defense collaboration.

Trump’s allies called AI “the Manhattan Project of our generation,” emphasizing US leadership as vital for the future of civilization. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pledged to support the US in maintaining its AI lead to protect democratic values.

Meta is reportedly trying to catch up with OpenAI and Google DeepMind after falling behind in recent years. The company plans to integrate its current AI models, like Llama 4.1 and 4.2, into broader research across language, vision, speech, and video understanding.

Leveraging its large GPU clusters, Meta aims to train next-generation AI systems. CEO Mark Zuckerberg claims Meta is "uniquely positioned to deliver superintelligence to the world."