US Superpower Status Fading, Say Half of Americans
By Staff, Agencies
A significant share of American adults believe the United States may face severe crises within the next decade and lose its status as a global superpower, according to a recent YouGov survey.
Of the 1,111 adults polled online in mid-June, 21% said it is very likely the US will see its global position decline in the next 10 years. Another 24% said such a scenario is somewhat likely.
In total, 45% of respondents said a complete economic collapse is at least somewhat plausible. Forty percent said they foresee a civil war, while the same proportion believed there would be a total breakdown of law and order.
Nearly as many [38%] said they believe the US may no longer be a democracy in 10 years. Thirty-one percent said the country could become a fascist dictatorship, while 20% predicted a communist dictatorship.
Only 43% of respondents said the current US political system is working at least somewhat well, though opinions varied sharply along partisan lines. Among Democrats, 26% said the system functions adequately, compared to 69% of Republicans and 36% of independents.
While most Americans said they believe they live in a democracy regardless of political affiliation, a majority also believe the country is experiencing a constitutional crisis.
That view was shared by 56% of respondents, including 82% of Democrats and 26% of Republicans.
Forty-seven percent of Democrats said they are very scared about the direction of global affairs, compared to 10% of Republicans and 30% of independents.
Compared to a decade ago, 67% of those polled said they see more political violence and misinformation in the US, with at least half believing those issues are more severe in the US than in other democracies.
