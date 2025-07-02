US Superpower Status Fading, Say Half of Americans

By Staff, Agencies

A significant share of American adults believe the United States may face severe crises within the next decade and lose its status as a global superpower, according to a recent YouGov survey.

Of the 1,111 adults polled online in mid-June, 21% said it is very likely the US will see its global position decline in the next 10 years. Another 24% said such a scenario is somewhat likely.

In total, 45% of respondents said a complete economic collapse is at least somewhat plausible. Forty percent said they foresee a civil war, while the same proportion believed there would be a total breakdown of law and order.

Nearly as many [38%] said they believe the US may no longer be a democracy in 10 years. Thirty-one percent said the country could become a fascist dictatorship, while 20% predicted a communist dictatorship.

Only 43% of respondents said the current US political system is working at least somewhat well, though opinions varied sharply along partisan lines. Among Democrats, 26% said the system functions adequately, compared to 69% of Republicans and 36% of independents.

While most Americans said they believe they live in a democracy regardless of political affiliation, a majority also believe the country is experiencing a constitutional crisis.

That view was shared by 56% of respondents, including 82% of Democrats and 26% of Republicans.

Forty-seven percent of Democrats said they are very scared about the direction of global affairs, compared to 10% of Republicans and 30% of independents.

Compared to a decade ago, 67% of those polled said they see more political violence and misinformation in the US, with at least half believing those issues are more severe in the US than in other democracies.