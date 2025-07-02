Trump Threatens Japan with 35% Tariffs Amid Deadlocked Trade Talks

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump escalated pressure on Japan for the third consecutive day, threatening to impose tariffs of up to 35% on Japanese imports.

Speaking aboard Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump criticized Japan as a “very tough” and “spoiled” trading partner, suggesting he may scrap ongoing negotiations and simply set new tariff rates unilaterally.

Trump’s latest remarks follow earlier criticisms aired during a Fox News interview on Sunday and posted on Truth Social Monday. He again lamented Japan’s limited imports of American rice and cars, expressing skepticism that a trade deal could be reached.

“I’ll write them a letter saying, ‘We thank you very much… but you’ll pay 30%, 35%, or whatever number we determine,’” Trump said.

Currently, Japan faces a 25% additional tariff on vehicles and auto parts, and 50% on steel and aluminum. Most other goods are subject to a 10% “reciprocal” tariff, which could rise to 24% if no agreement is reached by the July 9 deadline.

Trump added that doing business in the US is “an honor,” claiming past administrations failed to frame it as such. In April, Japan’s chief negotiator Ryosei Akazawa met Trump in the Oval Office wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat, in what was seen as a goodwill gesture.

However, during the seventh round of tariff negotiations in Washington last Friday, Akazawa’s 65-minute meeting with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick yielded no progress.

Trump’s barrage of comments began shortly thereafter. Japanese officials have remained silent, with both Akazawa and Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki declining comment. Reports suggest Akazawa may return for another round of talks this weekend.

Observers interpret Trump’s rhetoric as a sign the US is growing impatient after months of stalled negotiations. Analysts in Tokyo believe Japan should continue dragging out the process without offering major concessions.

Ryo Sahashi, a professor at the University of Tokyo, noted that Trump’s tactics reflect a broader pattern of faltering US trade efforts. “Japan probably just looks like it’s sitting there, and that’s fine. It’s better to drag this out,” Sahashi said.

In a separate Fox News interview, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a deal may not materialize soon. “If the deal is not fair for the American people, President Trump has told us not to take it,” he stated.

So far, the US has only concluded a trade deal with the UK. While US officials claim progress in talks with China—citing rare earths as a “big deal”—analysts remain skeptical.

Economist Takahide Kiuchi of Nomura Research Institute doubts the US would target Japan alone with drastic tariff hikes, especially as Tokyo has avoided retaliatory threats and is viewed as a compliant partner. “Market forces will likely constrain any extreme moves,” he said.

Sahashi added that Japan’s early enthusiasm for a quick deal has faded. “Japan is not walking away, but it’s now about avoiding the appearance of collapse. That’s something Japan specializes in,” he said. “You can’t just boldly exit trade negotiations.”