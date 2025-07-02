Pentagon Suspends Arms Deliveries to Kiev Due to Dwindling Stockpiles

By Staff, Agencies

The Pentagon has suspended shipments of several categories of US-made weapons to Ukraine, according to Politico and NBC News.

The decision reportedly followed an internal review of American weapons reserves ordered by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, amid rising concerns about the rate at which munitions are being depleted.

The move redirects dozens of missile systems and thousands of shells, previously pledged to Kiev, to Ukrainian forces, with some already positioned in Europe, NBC reported.

The weapons were funded under Biden via direct stockpile drawdowns and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which contracts new production. The Trump administration hasn’t requested more aid, and current supplies are expected to last only a few more months, as per Politico.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly defended the decision as necessary to prioritize US military, citing a Military Department review. She emphasized America's military strength but did not provide specific details.

The decision to freeze or slow-walk the remaining aid without formal notice to Congress may raise legal concerns similar to the 2019 withholding of some Ukraine assistance under Trump’s first administration –a move the Government Accountability Office ruled unlawful at the time, Politico noted.

The Pentagon’s policy shift reflects a broader realignment under Trump, who questions ongoing aid to Ukraine. Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev said it reveals Western limits and changing US military priorities.