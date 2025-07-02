“Israeli” Failures in Iran War Leave Thousands of Settlers Homeless

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" media reported severe internal fallout from the recent war on Iran, with 13,000 to 19,000 settlers left homeless across 17 local authorities and over 45,000 compensation claims filed to date.

According to “Maariv”, the so-called Knesset's State Comptroller Committee reviewed a report on local authorities' emergency preparedness following widespread damage from the war on Iran, revealing entity failures marked by poor coordination and serious gaps in meeting the settlers’ basic needs.

According to Knesset member and committee chair Mickey Levy stated, the same failure has been repeating for 20 years: no comprehensiveness, no preparedness, no responsibility. The entity has learned nothing, even after October 7.

He added that local authorities were doing their part, but the state was entirely absent, asking: "Who is responsible? The Prime Minister’s Office? The Ministry of Social Affairs? There is no single body coordinating the response or providing housing or shelter solutions."

According to data from the Knesset Research Center, approximately 11,000 evacuated settlers were accommodated in about 100 hotels across the territories, while others were left to find shelter on their own.

Among the affected settlements were "Tel Aviv", with 2,550 evacuated; "Ramat Gan", 2,500; "Bnei Brak", 2,050; "Beer al-Sabe’", 1,700; "Bat Yam", 1,300; and "Holon", 1,050. Additionally, around 1,000 people were evacuated from "Petah Tikva", along with further evacuations in "Rishon LeZion" and "Rehovot".

Evacuated settlers filed 45,730 compensation claims with the tax authority for property damages, including 35,981 related to building damage. Other claims involved equipment, vehicles, warehouses, infrastructure, and agriculture.

During the session, local authorities heavily criticized the central government for the lack of support and coordination, pointing out serious gaps in infrastructure fortification. They warned against the absence of long-term housing solutions and the growing economic burden of accommodating the evacuated.

Avi Mishrim, of the so-called “National Emergency” Authority, said that coordination does not fall under their mandate, stating that the director-general of the Prime Minister’s Office is responsible. He added, “Greater preparedness is needed.”

KarineOfer from the Ministry of the so-called "Social Affairs" admitted that no single entity is coordinating the rehabilitation process, stressing: "People in hotels are unaware of their rights, and there is no clear information. We have learned nothing from October 7."

"Maariv" reported that during “Israel’s” recent 12-day war on Iran, over 3,300 settlers were injured, with 23 in critical condition and three deaths. The conflict also led to a sharp rise in trauma-related mental health cases as more settlers sought psychological support.