Trump Eases HTS Sanctions Amid “Israeli” Expansion in Quneitra

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" occupation forces have established a new military base on Eastern Al-Ahmar hill in Syria’s Quneitra governorate, adjacent to an earlier base on the same ridge, according to reports citing local tribal sources.

The sources stressed that "Israeli" forces are “rapidly working to turn it [base] into a key operational hub,” as the new base is raising fears among residents of a repeat of the destruction in al-Hamidiyah, where on June 17, "Israeli" forces demolished 16 homes.

The reports added that "Israeli" forces are also building a new outpost in the vicinity of Beer Ajam and have increased patrols within Syrian villages such as Abu Madrah farm, with road destruction suggesting efforts to impose new de facto borders.

The occupation now stretches to areas like Hader and Mount Barbar, while the UN Disengagement Observer Force [UNDOF] remains largely passive, as the status of 22 detained Syrians remains uncertain, with the world body telling local officials that their release “depends on broader peace negotiations.”

The new military escalation coincides with "Israeli" officials openly tying any normalization of ties between "Tel Aviv" and Damascus to retain strategic territories, including Mount Hermon.

"Israeli" FM Gideon Saar emphasized late last month that the occupying entity “will not withdraw from the Syrian [Mount] Hermon [Jabal al-Sheikh].”

Tzachi Hanegbi, an advisor to PM Benjamin Netanyahu, has already acknowledged "Israel" -Syria talks.

According to "Israel’s" Channel 12, an imminent security agreement between "Israel" and Syria may include updates to the 1974 disengagement pact, joint intelligence efforts against Iran and Hezbollah’s activities in southern Syria, recognition of Shebaa Farms’ Syrian identity, and a possible water-sharing arrangement involving Jordan.