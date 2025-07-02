Kremlin: First Putin-Macron Conversation Since 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, marking their first phone contact since September 2022, according to the Kremlin press service.

While discussing the Ukraine conflict, Putin told Macron the situation is “a direct consequence of policies pursued by Western states, which for many years ignored Russia’s security interests,” and established an “anti-Russian bridgehead” in the country, the press service stated.

The Russian leader reiterated Moscow’s approach to any settlement, stating that it must “be comprehensive and long-term, address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and be based on new territorial realities.”

Putin and Macron discussed the Middle East, focusing on the recent "Israel"-Iran escalation. Both agreed that diplomacy is the way forward and to stay in touch for “possible coordination of the positions,” the Kremlin press service said.

Both countries share a “special responsibility” to maintain “peace and security,” as well as to preserve the “global nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the two men agreed, according to Moscow.

“In this regard, the importance of respecting Tehran’s legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy and continuing to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, including cooperation with the IAEA, was emphasized,” the Kremlin press service said.

France has been a major backer of Kiev, providing over €3.7 billion in military aid since 2022. While Macron previously floated the idea of sending French troops to Ukraine post-conflict, he has recently softened his stance, acknowledging France has done “the maximum we could” and calling for renewed dialogue with Russia to secure a broader European peace deal.