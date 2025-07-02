Please Wait...

search
close

Loyal to the Pledge

  1. Home

Kremlin: First Putin-Macron Conversation Since 2022

Kremlin: First Putin-Macron Conversation Since 2022
folder_openInternational News access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, marking their first phone contact since September 2022, according to the Kremlin press service.

While discussing the Ukraine conflict, Putin told Macron the situation is “a direct consequence of policies pursued by Western states, which for many years ignored Russia’s security interests,” and established an “anti-Russian bridgehead” in the country, the press service stated.

The Russian leader reiterated Moscow’s approach to any settlement, stating that it must “be comprehensive and long-term, address the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis and be based on new territorial realities.”

Putin and Macron discussed the Middle East, focusing on the recent "Israel"-Iran escalation. Both agreed that diplomacy is the way forward and to stay in touch for “possible coordination of the positions,” the Kremlin press service said.

Both countries share a “special responsibility” to maintain “peace and security,” as well as to preserve the “global nuclear non-proliferation regime,” the two men agreed, according to Moscow.

“In this regard, the importance of respecting Tehran’s legitimate right to develop peaceful nuclear energy and continuing to fulfill its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, including cooperation with the IAEA, was emphasized,” the Kremlin press service said.

France has been a major backer of Kiev, providing over €3.7 billion in military aid since 2022. While Macron previously floated the idea of sending French troops to Ukraine post-conflict, he has recently softened his stance, acknowledging France has done “the maximum we could” and calling for renewed dialogue with Russia to secure a broader European peace deal.

Russia putin france macron

Comments

  1. Related News
Kremlin: First Putin-Macron Conversation Since 2022

Kremlin: First Putin-Macron Conversation Since 2022

6 hours ago
Pentagon Suspends Arms Deliveries to Kiev Due to Dwindling Stockpiles

Pentagon Suspends Arms Deliveries to Kiev Due to Dwindling Stockpiles

8 hours ago
Netanyahu To Meet Trump Amid Mounting Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

Netanyahu To Meet Trump Amid Mounting Calls for Gaza Ceasefire

one day ago
EU Plans WTO Alternative as Trump Escalates Tariffs: FT

EU Plans WTO Alternative as Trump Escalates Tariffs: FT

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 02-07-2025 Hour: 04:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot