Dems Target GOP’s ’Big Ugly Bill’ to Flip House in 2026: Axios

By Staff, Agencies

Democrats are preparing to make a counter GOP-backed legislative package, which they've labeled the "Big, Ugly Bill," the centerpiece of their 2026 midterm campaign strategy, reported Axios on Wednesday.

The GOP's legislation, known as the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act", narrowly passed the Senate earlier on Monday in a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance casting the tie-breaking ballot.

It extends the 2017 Trump tax cuts and boosts funding for border enforcement and the military, while also imposing deep cuts to Medicaid, food assistance, and clean energy tax credits.

On that note, a memo obtained by Axios, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) signaled its plan to target Republicans in competitive districts who supported the bill.

Democrats are capitalizing on polling data that reveals widespread opposition to the legislation.

Recent surveys show that a majority of Americans, over 55% in some cases, oppose the bill. Notably, even a significant portion of Republican voters have voiced concerns, particularly about provisions that undermine healthcare access and cut federal support for low-income families.

The bill, which initially passed the House in May, is now returning for a second vote to reconcile Senate revisions.

Democrats argue that the renewed spotlight will only amplify the political risk for GOP incumbents, especially those in competitive swing districts.