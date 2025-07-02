Fireworks Warehouse Explosion Sparks Fire, Evacuations in California

By Staff, Agencies

A powerful explosion tore through a fireworks storage warehouse in Yolo County, California, on Tuesday evening, igniting a large fire and prompting the declaration of a one-mile evacuation zone.

The blast occurred near the Esparto-Madison area, northwest of Sacramento, and sent plumes of smoke tens of thousands of feet into the sky, visible for miles.

In a statement, the Yolo County Sheriff's office said, "As many of you may have heard, there was a significant explosion earlier today near the Esparto/Madison area.

A warehouse storing fireworks exploded and is still actively burning. We urge everyone to avoid the area so that fire crews and emergency responders can safely do their work. A one-mile evacuation area has been placed around the scene."

Firefighters from Esparto, Madison, Winters, and Cal Fire, along with aerial support, responded to the blaze, now identified as the Oakdale Fire. By 7:30 pm, crews had stopped the forward spread of the flames, which burned approximately 78 to 80 acres of dry grassland and brush.

Residents in the immediate area were ordered to evacuate as emergency crews battled the fire. Authorities later permitted some to return once the situation had stabilized, and no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

Witnesses described the explosion as powerful. “All we felt was everything shake,” said local resident Bryan Sandoval. Videos shared online showed fireworks erupting from the burning site, igniting spot fires in surrounding fields.