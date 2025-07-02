Sheikh Qassem: “Israel” Is a Strategic Threat — We Will Not Surrender or Give Up Our Arms

Translated by Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

On the seventh night of Muharram 1447 AH [July 2, 2025], Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a powerful speech in which he reaffirmed the party’s unwavering stance against “Israel” and its regional ambitions.

Speaking at the central Ashura gathering in Sayyed Al-Shuhada [AS] Complex, Sheikh Qassem framed the confrontation with “Israel” as not merely a military conflict but a comprehensive national and humanitarian resistance.

“We are confronting the ‘Israeli’ entity as a real strategic threat to Lebanon, the region and the world,” the Resistance Leader declared, setting the tone for a speech that underscored both ideological clarity and strategic resolve.

He emphasized that Hezbollah’s confrontation with “Israel” is rooted in national and humanitarian principles, stating, “We in Hezbollah have faced the ‘Israeli’ enemy on every level—nationally, humanly and in all dimensions.”

Criticizing “Israel” for its longstanding aggressive posture, Sheikh Qassem noted, “‘Israel,’ especially since the agreement, has been the constant aggressor and always plans to expand.” His Eminence warned that silence or complacency in the face of such ambitions would amount to surrendering Lebanese sovereignty.

In a clear rejection of external interference, he asserted, “We must say ‘No’ to ‘Israel’. When it comes to our internal matters, we will handle them ourselves.”

Sheikh Qassem also firmly dismissed any notion of disarming Hezbollah under pressure, saying, “Threats don’t work on us, and we will not hand over our weapons to ‘Israel’.”

Highlighting the defensive nature of Hezbollah’s actions, His Eminence stated, “We do not accept to give up our rights. All our sacrifices have been defensive, and we will never surrender to ‘Israel’.”

The speech also addressed international and regional efforts to pressure the resistance, with the Secretary General concluding, “We are not affected by pressures because the truth is on our side.”

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s commitment to its cause, Sheikh Qassem ended with a resolute message: “We will continue on this path, and we will not surrender to ‘Israel’.”