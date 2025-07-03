Ukrainian MP: US Is No Longer Our Ally

By Staff, Agencies

Kiev is no longer a “priority” at the center of US foreign policy; several Ukrainian MPs have lamented after Washington suspended the supply of certain categories of weapons as part of its “America First” shift.

Washington scaled back critical military aid to Kiev, reportedly halting deliveries of air defense ammunition, missiles, and artillery shells.

While the exact list of suspended weaponry remains unclear, US envoy to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday that the move was part of President Donald Trump’s domestically focused policy shift.

“The United States is no longer our ally,” Ukrainian MP Mariana Bezuglaya wrote on social media.

Bezuglaya went on to accuse Trump of “helping Russia move towards Dnepr and Sumy,” apparently referring to Moscow’s ongoing push to create a “buffer zone” intended to protect Russian border areas from attacks.

“Ukraine is no longer a priority, no longer at the center of US foreign policy… At least Trump is very honest about this with the Ukrainians,” another Ukrainian MP and member of the defense and intelligence parliamentary committee, Solomiya Bobrovskaya, told the New York Times.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kiev summoned the US chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, John Ginkel, to lecture him about “the critical importance of continuing the deliveries of previously allocated defense packages” and to warn against “delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine’s defense capabilities.”