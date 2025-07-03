Iran’s Top General Warns “Israel” Will Face Harsher Blow if It Provokes Another War

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, has issued a strong warning to “Israel”, declaring that any renewed act of aggression will be met with an even “harder slap in the face” from the Iranian people and military.

In an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV on Wednesday, General Mousavi emphasized that Iran did not use the full extent of its military capabilities in its response to the recent “Israeli”-US assault.

He stated, “The Israeli regime suffered a heavy defeat in its recent aggression against Iran, and we warn that if it repeats any such mistake, it will get an even harder slap in the face.”

The top commander underscored that “Israel” and its backers have long been amassing resources in hopes of weakening the Islamic Republic. He pointed out that Iran’s adversaries are using the nuclear issue merely as a pretext to sow division and undermine the country from within.

The general’s comments come in the wake of “Israel’s” unprovoked and coordinated attack on Iran on June 13, during which a number of high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians were assassinated.

Over a week later, the US escalated the aggression by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities, in what Tehran has denounced as a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty [NPT].

Iran’s response was swift and precise. The Iranian Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes on strategic military sites across the occupied territories and also targeted the US-operated Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia.

These operations, which took place on June 24, successfully halted the aggression and forced both “Israel” and the US to stand down.

General Mousavi stated that “Israel” ultimately had to request a ceasefire in order to reorganize, admitting its inability to sustain the conflict. He warned that should the war resume and drag on, the “Israeli” occupiers would face new and devastating levels of Iranian military power that have yet to be revealed.

Reaffirming Iran’s unwavering position, Mousavi concluded by stressing that Tehran will never abandon its core principles—especially its commitment to supporting Palestine and the Palestinian people.