Rezaei: Imam Khamenei Took Direct Command of Op. Truthful Promise III

By Staff, Agencies

The former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], Mohsen Rezaei, said that The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, personally commanded the recent operation against Zionist entity.

"For the first time, Operation Truthful Promise III was directly commanded and guided by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," he stated.

Rezaei delivered his speech at a commemoration ceremony for senior Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists who were claimed by the criminal Zionist entity on June 13, held in Tehran's Grand Imam Khomeini Mosque on Wednesday.

The former IRG commander said that "the operation was carried out in cooperation with the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, and all orders were issued by the Leader as the Commander-in-Chief of all Iranian armed forces and communicated to the army and the IRG."

Referring to the response of the armed forces in the case of a new aggression by the Zionist enemy, Rezaei said that, If the Zionist entity attacks again, Iran’s response will be much more severe and extensive.

"We have fully handled the situation very well so far and targeted important targets," he added.