US Contractors: Gazans Deliberately Targeted at Aid Sites

By Staff, Agencies

American contractors guarding food distribution sites in Gaza have been accused of using live ammunition and stun grenades on Palestinians seeking aid, according to testimonies and videos obtained by The Associated Press.

Two US contractors, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, revealed that security personnel hired by the US-led Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF] were often unqualified, heavily armed, and operated with little oversight.

The accounts confirm that these contractors regularly deployed stun grenades, pepper spray, and, at times, live rounds to "manage crowds".

As a testament to their claims, videos from the sites show hundreds of Palestinians jostling for food amid gunfire, stun grenades, and pepper spray. One contractor recounted a moment when he believed a Palestinian was hit by a bullet, saying: "There are innocent people being hurt. Badly. Needlessly."

Contractors described how staff monitored Palestinians at the gates, labeled some as "suspicious," and shared this data with the "Israeli" occupation. They claimed American and "Israeli" personnel screened live video footage from distribution sites using facial recognition software.

In one video, armed men discussed dispersing a crowd while gunfire echoed nearby. One voice exclaimed, "I think you hit one," followed by a celebratory shout. Even though the footage didn’t show the shooters or targets, contractors claimed people were even targeted while leaving aid sites.

It is worth adding that during a single June distribution, 37 stun grenades, 27 rubber-and-smoke projectiles, and 60 cans of pepper spray were used.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry and witnesses, several hundred Palestinians have been claimed or wounded near the GHF sites, often during IOF gunfire at people approaching the zones.

The UN corroborated the data, estimating that 549 people have been claimed and more than 4,066 have been injured while trying to access food aid as of June 25. However, daily massacres at the so-called aid sites continue to be reported, which exponentially increases the martyr toll.

Palestinians arriving at these sites reportedly said, “We have come here to get food for our families. We have nothing. Why do you shoot at us?”

According to the contractors, surveillance cameras equipped with facial recognition tracked individuals.

On that note, an internal SRS report referred to a "POI Mugs Card", a document containing photos of Palestinians deemed persons of interest. Staff were instructed to photograph individuals who looked “out of place.”

However, SRS denied gathering intelligence or using biometric technology, but admitted to coordinating with "Israeli" authorities, which is mandatory for any organization operating in Gaza.

Moreover, a spokesperson for SRS claimed that the environment at the distribution sites was secure and that injuries were minor. But internal reports indicated that injuries occurred at 31% of distributions in two weeks in June.