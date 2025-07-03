Qalibaf: Iran’s Missiles Overcame Iron Dome

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s missile capabilities have neutralized the "Israeli" entity’s much-hyped Iron Dome defense system, according to Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The Iranian official made the remarks during a ceremony on Wednesday commemorating the Iranians martyred in the brazen US- "Israeli" aggression.

Thousands of people attended the event. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials were also present.

Qalibaf highlighted the damage inflicted on the "Israeli" military, infrastructure, and security sites during the 12-day war, saying Iran delivered a strong response to an unprovoked act of aggression.

The Zionist entity, which had been showcasing its power to the world and talking about the Iron Dome and its supposed security, received a decisive response from the Islamic Ummah and the children of Iran within a matter of hours, he stated.

The Iranian Parliament speaker said "Israel" launched the attack during the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington in the belief that Iran was internally divided.

“The enemy thought the Iranian nation would betray itself. But the united people stood firm, and the fake regime, occupying these lands [Palestine] for several decades, had never seen such fire,” Qalibaf noted.

He said missile strikes reached deep into "Israeli" -controlled areas as early as the second day of the war.

On the first night of the war, we launched 350 drones and over 150 missiles towards "Israel", Qalibaf said.

He went on saying that Iran’s power advanced in such a way within 24 hours that despite the support of America and NATO for the Zionist entity, they even targeted their defensive stronghold with the launch of a single missile, which indicates the weakness of the Zionists in the Iron Dome and the strength of Iran’s missile power.

Qalibaf reiterated that "Israel" cannot stand alone in any war without America’s assistance.

“This fake regime has been revived with the support of America and the West, and renowned scientific figures around the world believe that ‘Israel’ is unable to survive and exist without Washington.”

The Iranian official warned that if the enemy attacks any part of Iran again, it will receive a powerful response.

“We have never initiated war, but we have always determined how it ends, and Iran has always emerged victorious.”

Separately, Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei told the gathering that the blood of Iran’s martyrs has awakened people around the world.

The blood, he said, caused all pure and free hearts around the world to realize more than ever the depth of the crimes of the brutal Zionist entity, as well as the bullying and coercion of America, and to understand that they cannot be trusted.

“With the blessing of the pure blood of these martyrs, Iran will soon achieve final victory and the fake Zionist regime will be overthrown.”