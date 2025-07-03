Hamas Considers New Ceasefire, Calls to End Gaza War

By Staff, Agencies

The Palestinian group Hamas announced that it is studying new proposals for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, but insisted it is seeking an agreement that would bring an end to "Israel’s" war.

Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday that it had received proposals from the mediators and is holding talks with them to “bridge gaps” to return to the negotiating table and try to reach a ceasefire agreement.

The group said it was aiming for an agreement that would end the Gaza war and ensure the withdrawal of "Israeli" occupying forces [IOF] from the enclave.

The announcement comes a day after US President Donald Trump said "Israel" had agreed to a proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza and urged Hamas to accept the deal before conditions worsen.

Trump has been increasing pressure on the "Israeli" entity and Hamas to broker a ceasefire and an agreement for the group to release the "Israeli" captives held in Gaza.

Trump said the 60-day period would be used to work towards ending the war – something "Israel" says it will not accept until Hamas is defeated. Trump is due to meet with "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week.

But Hamas’s announcement, which emphasized its demand that the war end, raised questions about whether the latest offer could materialize into an actual pause in fighting.

Shortly after the Hamas statement, Netanyahu claimed “there will be no Hamas” in post-war Gaza.

According to the US-based Axios news outlet, "Israeli" officials have warned that the IOF will escalate its operations in Gaza if ceasefire negotiations do not advance soon.

“We’ll do to Gaza City and the central camps what we did to Rafah. Everything will turn to dust,” the outlet quoted a "Israeli" official as saying.

"Israeli" FM Gideon Saar said any opportunity to free captives held in Gaza should not be missed, adding that there is a lot of support, both in the cabinet and within the public at large, for the US-backed proposal.

The proposal, though, has not been publicly backed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

According to reports from Gaza City, Palestinians mistrust Trump and have been repeatedly disappointed by proposed ceasefires that never materialize.

As per Palestinian health authorities, the IOF claimed at least 78 lives in Gaza on Wednesday, including four children and seven women. Among the victims was Dr. Marwan al-Sultan, director of the Indonesian Hospital, who was martyred along with his wife and children in an "Israeli" strike on a residential building southwest of Gaza City.