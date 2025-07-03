British Pound Might Embrace ‘Woke’ Changes

By Staff, Agencies

A plan by the Bank of England [BoE] to redesign pound banknotes with diversity in mind has triggered a backlash from some politicians and members of the public, who are accusing the regulator of “wokery”.

On Wednesday, the BoE announced the launch of a public consultation on potential themes for the next series of notes.

“Our banknotes have celebrated notable historical figures since 1970, when William Shakespeare became the first person other than the monarch to feature on a banknote. However, there are many ways to represent the UK,” the regulator said in a statement.

The public has been invited to suggest themes such as nature, architecture and landmarks, the arts, culture and sport, innovation, and major national milestones. Traditional historical figures remain an option, and each note will continue to feature the reigning monarch’s portrait.

Victoria Cleland, the Bank of England’s chief cashier, said banknotes “serve as a symbolic representation of our collective national identity and an opportunity to celebrate the UK.” She added that “real diversity,” including gender, ethnicity and disability, could be taken into account when planning new designs.

That position drew sharp criticism from Conservative politicians.

“This is wrongheaded wokery. We should be proud of our history, not sideline it,” said Shadow Communities Secretary Kevin Hollinrake. Former Business Secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg added, “The Bank of Wokeness wants to ignore our history and heroes to model itself on the unutterable banality of euro notes.”

Some social media users accused regulator of launching “an assault” on British heritage, history and culture. Others suggested author J.K. Rowling, a prominent and polarizing figure in debates over gender identity whose views have riled many LGBTQ+ advocates, as a candidate for the redesign.

The Bank of England introduces new banknotes based on various factors. The most recent series, introduced between 2016 and 2021, marked a significant shift from paper to polymer, offering improved durability and security features.

The consultation will remain open through July, and the final decision rests with BoE governor Andrew Bailey.