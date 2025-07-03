Ayatollah Qassim: Trump’s Threat to Imam Khamenei Is Ignorant and Insult to the Nation

By Al-Ahed News

Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Ahmed Qassim strongly condemned the threats made by US President Donald Trump against the Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

Sheikh Qassim considered such an offense against this eminent figure an insult to the entire Islamic nation and its sanctities.

In a statement he issued, Ayatollah Qassim described Imam Khamenei as “a towering Quranic symbol and a rare leader in this era,” emphasizing that “by virtue of his leadership of the nation and his immense religious stature, he reflects a genuine adherence to the Quran, and his revered status stems from the sincerity and strength of his Islamic faith.”

“Addressing him with any insulting word or threat is an insult to the entire nation, its sanctities, and the pious, wise and sincere authority of jurisprudence,” the statement added.

Sheikh Qassim went on to say, “Trump’s offensive and threatening posture toward this eminent status reflects ignorance, foolishness and a lack of sound judgment regarding matters and consequences.”

He concluded, “It is a threat and an insult to our entire nation and all our sanctities — a matter that places a heavy responsibility upon our noble nation.”