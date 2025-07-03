“Israeli” Drone Hits Civilian Car near Beirut Followed by Airstrikes Across South Lebanon

By Al-Ahed News

In a serious escalation of its continued assault on Lebanese sovereignty, the “Israeli” enemy carried out a drone strike targeting a civilian vehicle on the Khaldeh coastal highway, just south of Beirut, at approximately 5:00 p.m. this afternoon.

According to local sources, the attack involved two missiles launched from a hostile drone, striking a moving car in broad daylight. The strike caused the martyrdom of one civilian and injured another, marking a deliberate targeting of non-military infrastructure in a densely populated area.

Following the Khaldeh assassination, “Israeli” warplanes launched a wave of air raids across southern Lebanon, targeting multiple villages well into the evening:

In the Jezzine District, airstrikes hit Al-Mahmoudiyah, the outskirts of Al-Aaishiyah, Jabal Safi, and Jarmaq, intensifying bombardment in the mountainous and rural areas.

The Litani River corridor saw direct hits as hostile aircraft targeted the area of Wardiyeh along the river, a critical natural and agricultural zone.

Further strikes targeted the outskirts of Deir Siryan, specifically near the river in Marjayoun District, causing material damage and widespread fear among local residents.

These consecutive attacks reflect an escalating pattern of “Israeli” violations against Lebanon, deliberately targeting both civilians near the capital and infrastructure deep in the south.

The aggression constitutes a clear breach of Lebanese sovereignty and international law, and once again places the lives of civilians under direct threat.