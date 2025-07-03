Please Wait...

’Israeli’ Warplanes Dropped Excess Munitions From Iran Strikes on Gaza: Report
folder_openPalestine access_time 52 minutes ago
By Staff, Agencies

Israeli fighter jets deployed to intercept missiles and drones launched from Iran in retaliation for the regime’s aggression last month unloaded their leftover munitions on the Gaza Strip amid a genocidal war on the Palestinian territory, according to a report.

Citing sources from the "Israeli" air force, the "Israeli" newspaper Maariv said on Wednesday that the "Israeli" warplanes sent to carry out operations against Iran were not only equipped with air-to-air missiles but also with air-to-surface munitions.

After completing their missions, the report said, some pilots turned to the Gaza combat control room and suggested dropping the unused munitions to “assist” the occupation forces in the northern Gaza Strip and the southern Khan Yunis governorate.

It added that the pilots' suggestion was welcomed and “became routine,” with the
"Israel" air force commander, Major General Tomer Bar, instructing the entity forces to expand the initiative to all the squadrons and make it a protocol.

Every day in the course of the "Israeli" assault against Iran between June 13 and 24, dozens of fighter jets, which were returning to the occupied lands, flew over Gaza and dropped hundreds of munitions there, according to the report.

“Instead of scrambling planes from the ground to carry out the strikes, planes that were already in the air carried out the missions," an "Israeli" air force official said.

Meanwhile, the "Israeli" military admitted that during last month’s aggression against Iran, Gaza was hit with a wave of heavy airstrikes.

Palestinian health authorities also said more than 800 people were killed in the "Israeli" attacks on Gaza during the regime’s 12-day offensive against the Islamic Republic.

