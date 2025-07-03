Deaths, Fires, Power Outages as Record Heatwave Grips Europe

By Staff, Agencies

A record heatwave gripping Europe has led to multiple fatalities and widespread wildfires, creating a humanitarian and environmental crisis across the continent that experts warn is a "silent killer."

The relentless heat, driven by a persistent “heat dome” over the continent, has pushed temperatures to dangerous highs, triggering health emergencies, wildfires, and power disruptions.

Countries across southern and central Europe are reporting heat-related fatalities, with Italy, Spain, France, and Germany all affected.

In Spain, wildfires in the Catalonia region have claimed two lives and devastated farms across an area spanning approximately 40 kilometers.

In France, two deaths have been directly linked to the intense heat, with hundreds more hospitalized due to heat-related illnesses.

Authorities have issued red alerts across multiple regions, as temperatures remain dangerously high.

Italy is also experiencing extreme heat, prompting red warnings in 18 cities, including major urban centers like Milan and Rome.

The Italian government is preparing for potential storms following the heat surge.

The extreme heat is straining Europe’s infrastructure. In central Italy, power outages were reported in parts of Florence and Bergamo due to increased demand from air conditioning systems.

In rural areas, farmers are reporting serious losses, with fruit scorched on the vine and milk production down due to livestock stress.

Switzerland has also faced challenges at its nuclear power facilities, with the Beznau plant reducing output due to elevated river temperatures that are critical for cooling the reactors.

The heat has sparked numerous wildfires across the continent. In Spain and Germany, firefighters are battling blazes intensified by hot, dry conditions and shifting winds.

In the German states of Brandenburg and Saxony, 40°C temperatures have triggered evacuations and water restrictions.

Greece and Turkey are also fighting wildfires, adding further strain to emergency services.

Meteorologists have described the heatwave as “exceptional,” noting that it has arrived unusually early in the summer season.

Officials are reminding the public that while heatwaves may seem less dramatic than storms or floods, they are equally deadly — and increasingly frequent.

Temperatures are expected to remain dangerously high through the end of the week, with some regions forecast to reach or exceed 40°C.

Recent studies estimate that the 2022 summer heatwave — the hottest on record in Europe — caused more than 60,000 deaths.

Scientists warn that without urgent climate action, this year could be worse.