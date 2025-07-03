UK Secretly Hosts ’Israeli’ Military Planes Bombing Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

According to flight data analyzed by Drop Site News, Britain’s Labour government has permitted at least three "Israeli" Air Force (IAF) planes, which were involved in the bombing of Gaza, to land in the UK since assuming office, though this has been done secretly.

Flight data reveals that between September 2024 and June 2025, "Israel’s" KC-707 "Re’em" aerial refueling planes made nine separate stopovers in Britain while traveling between "Israel" and the US, with eight of these flights remaining in the UK for 1 to 3 hours before continuing their journey, suggesting possible refueling operations on British soil.

Although the planes were concealed in commercial flight tracking databases, Drop Site News managed to identify them by analyzing unfiltered flight transponder data, revealing their movements despite efforts to obscure them.

All of the planes landed at RAF Brize Norton, Britain's largest airbase in Oxfordshire, with one of the "Israeli" aircraft having been actively operating over Gaza during a period that included two suspected war crimes, such as the October 2024 bombing of a residential complex in Beit Lahiya, which resulted in the deaths of 73 people.

On Friday, two members of the activist group Palestine Action successfully infiltrated the RAF Brize Norton base, where they proceeded to damage two military aircraft as part of a protest against the United Kingdom's complicity in facilitating "Israel's" continued military offensive in Gaza.

The activists targeted two Voyager aircraft, pouring red paint into their engines and using crowbars to damage critical components as part of their protest action.

The former Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, now an independent MP for Islington North, recently introduced a parliamentary bill calling for an independent investigation into Britain's significant yet shadowy role in supporting the Israeli war on Gaza.

"Israeli" F-35 jets are bombing hospitals and civilians in Gaza,” Corbyn told Drop Site, emphasizing that “It is simply unconscionable that Britain would allow any 'Israeli' warplanes to refuel on British bases, and implicates the government in the gravest breaches of international law.”

When asked by Drop Site about the "Israeli" Air Force flights in Britain, including whether the planes had refueled on UK soil, the Labour-led Ministry of Defence did not provide answers.

The MoD stated that it does not offer ongoing commentary about the movements of foreign military aircraft within the country.