Iran: To Continue Enriching Uranium At Any Level Required by National Interests

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi confirmed on Thursday that the Islamic Republic will continue enriching uranium in line with its national needs, signaling that Tehran remains firm in its nuclear program despite the US-Israeli strikes that targeted its nuclear sites.

“Iran is not planning further responses to the United States following the attacks on its nuclear program, unless Washington takes further aggressive action,” Takht-Ravanchi stated.

He emphasized that Iran remains open to dialogue but conditioned future negotiations on credible US guarantees. “The United States must convince us that it will not resort to military force during negotiations. This is a fundamental prerequisite for our leadership to decide on the next round of talks,” he added.

Questioning Washington's reliability, the Iranian diplomat asked, “How can we trust the Americans?” He reiterated Tehran’s view that the US had misled Iran and imposed severe harm on its people through its actions, which Iran considers catastrophic.

Meanwhile, senior Iranian lawmaker and member of the National Security Committee, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, echoed the government’s stance, affirming that Iran “will continue enrichment at any level required by national interests.”

In a related development, International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Director Rafael Grossi acknowledged Iran’s continued nuclear progress, stating that “nuclear knowledge in Iran cannot be erased and its capabilities cannot be undone.”

Iran’s parliament passed a bill to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency just days after the strikes on its nuclear facilities. One Iranian lawmaker stated, “Why was our nuclear facility attacked, and you remained silent? Why did you give the green light for these actions?”