Sayyed Al-Houthi: Iran’s Might Forced ‘Israel’ to Halt Aggression, Set New Equation

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi highlighted Iran’s robust military response as the key factor that forced the “Israeli” entity to halt its recent aggression after 12 days.

In a televised speech on Thursday, Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized that Iran’s strength lies in its steadfastness, strategic preparedness, and willingness to respond effectively to threats without making concessions.

"The Iranian model during the 12-day war reflects the outcome of a well-founded strategy rooted in divine guidance, focused on the preparation and mobilization of armed forces," he said. “Despite heavy psychological warfare and Western support for ‘Israel’, Iran’s decisive response compelled the ‘Israeli’ enemy to halt its attacks.”

The Yemeni leader emphasized that Iran’s strength comes from a combination of military preparedness, popular support, and strong leadership, which created a deterrent that made further “Israeli” aggression too costly.

“One of the elements of Iran's strength is steadfastness in its stances. The Iranians neither surrendered nor made any concessions; instead, they responded firmly to the aggression.”

“One of the central elements of Iran’s strength lies in its decision to respond effectively. This efficiency was the result of well-prepared forces. Despite receiving support from the United States and the West, the ‘Israeli’ enemy was ultimately forced to halt its aggression,” he said.

In parallel, Sayyed Al-Houthi warned that if the aggression resumes, Iran is ready to respond with “strength and more severity than ever.”

The Ansarullah chief said the “Israeli” enemy was unable to continue its aggression against Iran because it had to pay a heavy price for its attacks.

“This shows the correct equations that protect the Muslim Ummah. The equation of response, beefing up the military power and widespread popular support for the Armed Forces and the leadership, resulted in creating a deterrence against the Zionist enemy and forcing it to stop the aggression.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Al-Houthi stated that the criminal Zionist enemy is pressing ahead with its genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip just before the eyes of Muslims.

He noted that “Israel” is savagely targeting refugee camps and school compounds where displaced Palestinians are sheltering.

“The Zionist enemy continues its barbarity, cruelty and crimes in an astonishing manner, which reveals its criminal nature. The more the ‘Israeli’ entity spills the blood of children and women, the greater its desire for bloodletting arouses.

"What the ‘Israeli’ enemy is committing in Gaza exposes its true nature, including hatred, aggression and brutality, as well as the evil character of the West's support for the criminal entity,” Sayyed Al-Houthi stated.

The Ansarullah chief also lamented the inefficiency of international institutions in helping Palestinians, describing reliance on such agencies as a grave mistake for the Muslim world.

“The Muslim Ummah can take a firm stance; but many of them are just looking on and showing weakness. Some of them are even cooperating with the Zionist enemy and are involved in these crimes.

"The extent of the crimes of the Zionist regime against Palestinians clearly shows the realities of the enemy, its supporters, and international institutions,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said.