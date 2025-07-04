Russia Becomes First Country to Officially Recognize Taliban Government

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has become the first nation to officially recognize the Taliban government by accepting the credentials of an ambassador appointed by the group, marking a significant shift in international diplomacy since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

On Thursday, Afghan envoy Gul Hassan Hassan presented his credentials to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko in Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the acceptance, describing it as a step toward “productive bilateral cooperation” across sectors such as energy, agriculture, transportation, and infrastructure.

“We believe that the act of official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will give impetus to the development of productive bilateral cooperation between our countries in various fields,” the ministry said in a statement. It also reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to supporting Kabul in enhancing regional security and addressing terrorism and narcotics-related threats.

In a parallel meeting in Kabul, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi hailed Russia’s move as a landmark moment. “This brave decision will be an example for others,” he told Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov. “Now that the process of recognition has started, Russia is ahead of everyone.”

The Taliban seized power in August 2021 following the abrupt withdrawal of US and NATO forces. Despite gaining de facto control of Afghanistan, the group has struggled to gain formal international recognition. Countries such as China, the UAE, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have maintained diplomatic missions in Kabul and engaged with the Taliban, but none had formally recognized its government—until now.

Russia had previously designated the Taliban as a terrorist organization in 2003, but removed the classification in April 2025.

Last year, President Vladimir Putin referred to the group as “allies in the fight against terrorism,” and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged a “pragmatic, not ideologized policy” toward Afghanistan, acknowledging the Taliban-led administration as “a reality.”

The move signals a deepening of Russian influence in Central and South Asia, as well as a diplomatic blow to the US-led efforts to isolate the Taliban on the international stage.