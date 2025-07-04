Trump Proposes UFC Fight at White House as Part of America 250 Celebrations

By Staff, Agencies

President Donald Trump has proposed an unprecedented plan to host a UFC championship fight on the White House grounds as part of yearlong celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Speaking in Iowa on Thursday, just over a year before the anniversary of the 1776 signing of the Declaration of Independence, Trump previewed a series of events under the “America 250” banner. These include professional and amateur festivities across the country — with a UFC fight set to be the highlight.

“Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight — think of this — on the grounds of the White House,” Trump said, referring to the UFC president and longtime ally Dana White. “It’s going to be a championship fight, full fight, like 20,000 to 25,000 people.”

Trump, a frequent attendee at mixed martial arts events, emphasized that White would handle logistics and construction for the venue. The president described it as a major public celebration, underscoring his administration’s goal to involve every national park, battlefield, and historic site in commemorating the nation’s 250th year.

A UFC spokesperson confirmed discussions were underway, while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was “dead serious” about the idea.

Trump’s remarks came just hours after his controversial “Big, Beautiful Bill” cleared Congress by a narrow 218-214 vote, setting the stage for him to sign the sweeping budget measure on Independence Day.

The bill, which cements Trump’s 2017 tax cuts into permanent law, also slashes funding for Medicaid and other social safety net programs while eliminating dozens of green energy incentives. According to the Congressional Budget Office, it adds $3.4 trillion to the national debt, which now stands at over $36 trillion.

Republicans praised the bill as a pro-growth package that delivers broad tax relief and funds key initiatives, including border security and immigration enforcement. Democrats, who unanimously opposed it, condemned it as a handout to the wealthy that would strip healthcare from nearly 12 million Americans, according to CBO estimates.

The bill includes new tax breaks for families, seniors, tipped workers and small businesses — many of which were core promises of Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

With the UFC spectacle and sweeping economic legislation both playing central roles, Trump’s America 250 initiative is poised to blend high-stakes politics with attention-grabbing spectacle — a hallmark of his presidency.