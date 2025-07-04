Trump: US Still Giving Weapons to Kiev

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has denied media speculation that Washington has suspended all military equipment and ammunition deliveries to Ukraine, insisting that lethal aid is still being sent while America ensures that it retains enough stockpiles to defend itself and its allies.

Several reports earlier this week indicated that the US had paused deliveries of various critical munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot and Hellfire missiles, GMLRS rockets, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells. The Economist even suggested that Washington could be gradually winding down its military support for Kiev altogether.

Trump rejected claims of a complete halt of military aid to Kiev, echoing previous statements by the Pentagon and the White House that a decision had been made to prioritize US national interests.

“We’re giving weapons, but we’ve given so many weapons,” Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One on Thursday. “You know, Biden emptied out our whole country giving them weapons. And we have to make sure that we have enough for ourselves.”

“But we are giving weapons, and we’re working with them and trying to help them,” Trump added, without providing specifics about the exact weapons withheld and still being supplied.

Trump has been critical of providing aid to Ukraine without reciprocal benefits, and his administration has not approved any new assistance packages since he took office. According to Germany’s Kiel Institute, the US has sent nearly $115 billion in military and financial aid to Kiev since the conflict escalated in 2022, although Trump has claimed the actual total runs into “hundreds of billions.”

Washington recently signed an agreement granting the US priority access to Ukraine’s mineral resources – an effort the White House said would help recoup some of the taxpayer money spent under Biden.

Russia has repeatedly condemned Western arms shipments to Ukraine, arguing they prolong the conflict and risk broader escalation. Kremlin officials have also accused Western backers of encouraging their proxies in Kiev to fight to the last Ukrainian in the empty hope of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia.

“The fewer the missiles that arrive in Ukraine from abroad, the closer the end of the special military operation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. He noted, however, that the freeze may be temporary and caused by too many US weapons being redirected to support "Israel".