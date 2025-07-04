Hamas Weighs New Ceasefire Deal as “Israeli” Assault Martyrs Dozens in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Hamas is holding consultations with other Palestinian resistance factions to evaluate a new ceasefire proposal delivered by international mediators, which aims to halt “Israeli” aggression in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid.

In a statement issued Thursday, Hamas confirmed it would relay its final position to mediators following the conclusion of these internal discussions. The proposal reportedly includes a near-total withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Gaza under a proposed 60-day ceasefire.

However, according to “Israeli” media, a limited military presence would remain in the strategically important Morag Corridor, which bisects the southern and northern parts of the Gaza Strip.

A phased prisoner exchange is also part of the proposed deal, involving the release of 10 living captives and 18 bodies held by Hamas in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Despite voicing unwavering support for the “Israeli” entity, US President Donald Trump acknowledged the suffering endured by civilians in Gaza, telling reporters, “I want the people of Gaza to be safe… they’ve gone through hell.”

Meanwhile, “Israeli” airstrikes and artillery attacks continued to devastate Gaza on Thursday night. At least 16 Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured in an attack targeting civilians waiting for aid east of Khan Yunis.

In Rafah, seven were, martyred and 30 wounded in strikes northwest of the city, while air raids in Gaza City and Deir al-Balah claimed more lives. Five people were also martyred in eastern Gaza City, and a Palestinian footballer succumbed to injuries sustained in a previous airstrike on his home in the Maghazi refugee camp.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned Thursday that the blockade of fuel deliveries is pushing Gaza to the brink of total collapse. “Without an urgent influx of fuel, incubators will shut down, ambulances will be unable to reach the injured and sick, and water cannot be purified,” he wrote on X, urging safe and large-scale access for humanitarian operations.

Palestinian resistance groups have sharply criticized US-supported aid distribution centers, accusing them of seeking to undermine UNRWA and facilitate forced displacement as part of a wider plan attributed to President Trump. Aid organizations and the United Nations have rejected cooperation with the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation [GHF], citing serious violations of humanitarian norms and principles.