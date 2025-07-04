Trump Reports No Breakthrough in Ceasefire Talks with Putin as Russia Strikes Continue

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin yielded no progress on reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

The conversation, which lasted nearly an hour, came amid a wave of overnight Russian drone and missile strikes on several Ukrainian regions, including the capital, Kiev.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the call. “We had a conversation. It was quite a long conversation. We talked about many things, including Iran, and also, as you know, the war with Ukraine. I am not satisfied with this,” he said. When pressed on whether any progress had been made toward a Ukraine deal, Trump replied firmly, “No. I made no progress with him at all today.”

The conversation took place on July 3, during which Russia launched a large-scale aerial assault involving 539 drones and 11 missiles, including ballistic ones. Ukrainian air defense reported intercepting 476 drones and two cruise missiles. The attacks mainly targeted Kiev and resulted in strikes on eight locations, with 23 people reported injured in the capital alone.

Putin, during the call, reiterated Russia’s position, stating that Moscow would not abandon efforts to "eliminate the root causes of the confrontation."

Despite the stalled negotiations, Trump clarified that US military aid to Ukraine continues.

The strike and the conversation occurred against the backdrop of ongoing Russian efforts to press their strategic goals in the conflict, while Washington maintains its military support for Kiev despite the lack of diplomatic headway.