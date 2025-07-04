Gaza Resistance Continues Targeting “Israeli” Forces: Another Soldier Killed

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” occupation forces [IOF] confirmed the killing of a combat engineering soldier of the Northern Brigade in the battles in northern Gaza.

Sgt. Yair Eliyahou, 19, from the settlement of Ezer, a Combat Engineering soldier in the Northern Brigade, was killed overnight, the IOF announced, claiming a combat-related operational accident in the northern Gaza Strip.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation, the military said.

Meanwhile, the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced the shelling of groupings of “Israeli” occupation forces in the al-Satar area north of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, with mortar shells.

“Israeli” media reported a "very tough incident" in Khan Yunis, noting heavy fire from “Israeli” helicopters, coinciding with intense artillery shelling in the area.

The Al-Qassam Brigades had previously announced the shelling of the settlements of Nir Yitzhak and Miftahim with a salvo of Q20 rockets north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

This comes as the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip continues to confront “Israeli” incursions, engaging in clashes and ambushing “Israeli” soldiers and vehicles, causing casualties.

Just yesterday, Palestinian Resistance factions in Gaza announced multiple successful operations targeting “Israeli” vehicles in the Strip, confirming casualties among the Israeli occupation forces.

The Al-Quds Brigades reported that it targeted an “Israeli” occupation army command and control headquarters near the Khadra Mosque, north of Khan Yunis, with a 107-type rocket, achieving a direct hit.

Meanwhile, the al-Qassam Brigades announced targeting an “Israeli” troop carrier with a Yassin 105 shell in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Resistance faction also stated that during the attack, they saw the military vehicle catch fire and a helicopter land to evacuate casualties, noting that the incident occurred around noon on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades destroyed an “Israeli” military vehicle using a highly explosive Asif 3 device in the town of al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis.