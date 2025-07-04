Iran’s Pezeshkian Attends ECO Summit in Azerbaijan to Push Regional Unity

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Azerbaijan on Friday to take part in the 17th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization [ECO], signaling Tehran’s renewed push for regional collaboration, economic integration, and political stability.

Landing at Fuzuli International Airport, Pezeshkian was welcomed with official honors before proceeding to Khankendi, the summit’s host city. The event, scheduled for July 3–4, gathers leaders from ECO’s ten member states, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

In remarks at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport before departure, Pezeshkian underscored the strategic importance of regional cooperation, stating: “The greater the coordination and cooperation between the countries of the region, the less greed the enemies have for creating insecurity.”

He expressed hope that his participation would strengthen political dialogue and reinforce peace and cooperation among neighboring states.

Invited by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Pezeshkian is expected to deliver a keynote address at the summit and hold bilateral talks with fellow leaders. The summit operates under the theme “New ECO Vision for a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future,” aiming to advance economic integration while addressing shared challenges such as environmental resilience and sustainability.

Founded in 1985 by Iran, Turkey and Pakistan, the ECO now includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The organization plays a vital role in connecting Central, South, and West Asia economically and politically.

The ECO secretariat announced that the summit will also feature a dynamic “ECO Week” across various Azerbaijani cities, involving observers, international guests, and organizations committed to fostering development and regional prosperity.

The previous ECO summit was held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in November 2023.