Bild: Germany Seeks Secret Deal with US to Send Patriot Systems to Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

Germany is reportedly pursuing a covert arrangement with the US to purchase two Patriot air defense systems for transfer to Ukraine, according to a Bild report citing government sources.

The move comes amid growing concern in Berlin following reports that Washington has paused shipments of several key weapons to Kiev, including Patriot and Hellfire missiles, GMLRS rockets, and thousands of 155mm artillery shells.

The White House has confirmed the temporary freeze, stating that the decision was made to prioritize “America’s interests.”

Bild described the halt in deliveries as “alarming” to German officials, especially Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government, which now fears Washington may deny Berlin’s request to acquire the Patriot systems and corresponding interceptors.

Sources told Bild that German officials quietly reached out to US War Secretary Pete Hegseth two weeks ago after Ukraine asked Germany to intervene, having failed to secure the Patriots directly from the US. Berlin is now awaiting a formal response from Washington.

Ukraine’s diminishing air defense capabilities are described as a growing concern. Bild reports that only four Patriot systems remain operational in the country, with a dwindling supply of interceptors. If the missiles run out, Russian airstrikes could become significantly more destructive.

According to Politico, Ukrainian officials were “blindsided” by the suspension of US military aid and have asked Washington to allow European nations to purchase American weapons on Ukraine’s behalf. Several EU countries are now reviewing such options.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attributed the US weapons pause to production limitations, saying Washington “simply cannot produce missiles in the necessary quantities.” He also suggested that stockpiles may have been redirected to Israel during its recent confrontation with Iran.

Peskov added, “The fewer the missiles that arrive in Ukraine from abroad, the closer the end of the [Russian] special military operation will be.”