Syria Demands 1/3 of Golan, Lebanese Areas for ’Israel’ ’Peace’ Deal

By Staff, Agencies

Syria is demanding the return of at least one-third of the Golan Heights territory occupied by "Israel" prior to the 1974 armistice agreement, according to a source close to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who spoke to i24NEWS on Thursday.

"There is no such thing as peace for free," the source said, outlining two potential scenarios for a political settlement.

The first scenario, the official indicated, would see "Israel" retaining strategic areas equivalent to one-third of the Golan Heights and handing over a third to Syria.

The remaining third is leased to "Israel" by Syria for 25 years.

According to the Syrian official, the second scenario would see "Israel" keeping two-thirds of the occupied Golan Heights and handing over one-third to Syria, with the possibility of leasing it.

Under this scenario, the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli and possibly additional Lebanese territories, including the Beqaa Valley, would be handed over to Syria, the official revealed.

The source said that Syria aims to "reclaim sovereignty" over Tripoli, which it considers one of five regions detached from Syria to form the Lebanese state during the French Mandate, pointing out that the return of these areas, including other northern Lebanese regions, should be part of a comprehensive agreement.

As part of the broader settlement, Syria is proposing a regional water agreement involving Turkey, Syria, and "Israel". This would allow "Israel" to extend a pipeline to transport water from the Euphrates River.