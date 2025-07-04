Real Estate or Takeover? ’Israeli’ Purchases Sound Alarm in Cyprus

By Staff, Agencies

A sharp rise in "Israeli" real estate purchases in Cyprus has raised concerns over sovereignty and affordability. Political debate intensified after AKEL’s recent congress, where criticism was swiftly met with accusations of antisemitism — a common "Israeli" tactic to deflect legitimate scrutiny.

Party leader Stefanos Stefanou warned of a growing “national security threat,” citing "Israeli" land purchases near sensitive areas and a coordinated effort by buyers to create closed communities, Zionist schools, and gain influence over key economic sectors.

“If we don’t take effective action now, one day we’ll find that this country is no longer ours,” he stressed, urging government intervention.

Stefanou rejected claims of xenophobia following his reference to historical parallels with how "Israelis" settled the land of Palestine after occupying its territories.

This instantly drew backlash, with critics waving the antisemitic card, again, though supporters argue his comments reflected concerns over sovereignty, not ethnicity, and were aimed at highlighting patterns of unregulated land acquisition.

In a first for Cyprus, Palestinian Ambassador Abdullah Atari addressed the AKEL congress, signaling deepening regional alliances and political maneuvering as parliamentary elections approach in June.

AKEL, known for its longstanding opposition to "Israeli" policies, has intensified its criticism following the genocidal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Observers note that criticism of "Israeli" policy has increasingly been met with accusations of antisemitism, with some critics arguing that legitimate political concerns are being rhetorically neutralized by invoking collective victimhood.