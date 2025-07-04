US Lawmakers Push B-2, Bunker Buster Deal with ’Israel’ over Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A bipartisan initiative in the US Congress proposes enabling US President Donald Trump to provide "Israel" with B-2 stealth bombers and 30,000-pound bunker buster bombs if Iran moves to develop a nuclear weapon, Anadolu reported.

Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Republican Representative Mike Lawler of New York introduced the legislation, named the Bunker Buster Act.

Gottheimer stated on X that the bill would give "Israel" the necessary tools to deter Iran and target its underground nuclear sites, calling it essential for "strengthening US national security."

The legislative proposal follows a series of US military strikes against Iran. On June 22, the US dropped six bunker-buster bombs on the Fordow nuclear facility.

In addition, dozens of submarine-launched cruise missiles targeted other locations in Natanz and Isfahan, all part of Washington’s attempt to hinder Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

The US strikes came after "Israel" launched on June 13 airstrikes against Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites.

They came just ahead of a sixth round of nuclear talks between Washington and Tehran, originally scheduled for June 15.

A 12-day confrontation between Iran and "Israel" concluded with a US-brokered ceasefire that took effect on June 24.