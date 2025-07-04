Sheikh Qassem: Defending Our Land Needs No Permission, Demand That ‘Israel’ Withdraws

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem announced that “Defense does not require permission from anyone.”

In a televised speech on the 9th night of Ashura, Sheikh Qassem declared that “when an alternative defense for the homeland becomes available, we [Hezbollah] will discuss all details with those who claim they are capable of this defense.”

“We are close and not distant from how this discussion should take place,” His Eminence stated.

Sheikh Qassem underlined the miscalculations of the Lebanese parties who have hidden behind the enemies to show power against the resistance supporters who neither surrender to the enemies nor relinquish rights.

To those Lebanese side, the Resistance Leader sent sounding questions: “Is it reasonable to say nothing to aggression? Do you always focus on your group and your countrymen and tell them that first you must abandon your weapons, your resistance, and your capabilities? Where do you live?”

“Demand that the enemy withdraw and do not demand that your citizens surrender,” he said.

In a clear message, Hezbollah Secretary General said: “If some accept subjugation and surrender, that is their affair. As for us, we do not accept this, for we are a group that says: Far be it from us to accept humiliation...”