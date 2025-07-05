IAEA Inspectors Leave Iran After Tehran Suspended Cooperation

By Staff, Agencies

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) says it is pulling its inspectors out of Iran after Tehran suspended its cooperation with the UN nuclear agency.

"An IAEA team of inspectors today safely departed from Iran to return to the agency headquarters in Vienna, after staying in Tehran throughout the recent military conflict," the agency said in a post on its X account on Friday.

The IAEA called for the resumption of its “indispensable monitoring and verification activities” in Iran.

“IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated the crucial importance of the IAEA discussing with Iran modalities for resuming its indispensable monitoring and verification activities in Iran as soon as possible,” the agency stated.

On July 2, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian gave the final approval to a resolution that suspends cooperation with the IAEA.

The rationale for the move was the UN atomic agency's politically-motivated resolution which paved the way for the US-"Israeli" acts of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

The resolution was approved during the public session of Iran’s Parliament on June 25.

According to the resolution, IAEA inspectors will not be permitted to enter Iran unless the security of the country's nuclear facilities and that of peaceful nuclear activities is guaranteed, which is subject to the approval of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Iran is also considering an entry ban on the IAEA chief, Rafael Grossi, who has come under fire for his politically motivated reports against Iran.

In an unprovoked, brazen act of aggression on June 13, "Israel" targeted Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists who had previously been placed on sanctions lists based on IAEA reports. "Israel" also killed civilians.

On June 22, the US military bombed Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear sites in violation of the United Nations Charter, international law and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Grossi remained silent. He did not condemn the acts of aggression, drawing criticisms from Iranian officials.