Yemenis Stage Mass Protests Backing Gaza, Defying US and “Israeli” Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Yemenis once again flooded the streets of Sana’a and other provinces across the country on Friday, reaffirming their unwavering support for the people of Gaza and condemning the ongoing genocide being carried out by the “Israeli” entity.

Under the banner “Steadfast with Gaza. And ready and mobilized against aggression,” demonstrators gathered in al-Sabeen Square in central Sanaa, waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags and chanting slogans denouncing “Israel’s” atrocities and expressing support for their country’s retaliatory strikes against the entity.

Similar massive rallies were held across the provinces of Dhale, Ibb, Saada, Taizz and Hajjah, as Yemen continues to be a leading voice of resistance against “Israeli” and US-backed aggression in the region.

A statement issued by organizers of the rallies condemned the shameful silence of most Arab regimes regarding the massacres in Gaza, arguing that international inaction has emboldened “Israel” to escalate its crimes.

“The Yemeni people, with their wise leadership, will not retreat from their steadfast stances supporting Gaza and all of Palestine,” the statement read, adding that US and “Israeli” threats will never deter Yemenis from their position.

The statement also called on the Arab and Muslim world to implement a full boycott of “Israeli” and US products, describing it as an “effective and impactful weapon available to everyone” in light of the genocide unfolding in Gaza.

Yemen has maintained near-weekly mass demonstrations since October 2023, when “Israel” launched its war on Gaza following Operation Al-Aqsa Flood — a surprise resistance offensive against the Zionist occupation.

Since then, Yemeni forces have carried out dozens of retaliatory operations in solidarity with Palestinians, including missile and drone strikes on targets in occupied Palestine and on vessels linked to “Israel” or heading to ports under its control.

As of now, over 57,268 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, have been martyred in Gaza. Despite global condemnation, “Israel” has continued its relentless bombardment with full US support.