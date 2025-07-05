Resistance Forces Ambush “Israeli” Troops in Northern Gaza, Dozens Killed or Wounded

By Staff, Agencies

A senior commander from the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, has revealed details of a complex ambush in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood that killed or wounded at least 40 “Israeli” soldiers.

The commander, speaking Friday through resistance-affiliated media, described the operation as a multi-pronged ambush that targeted several “Israeli” units advancing into the area. The operation included the use of guided missiles, thermobaric grenades [TBGs], and a minefield rigged with anti-armor explosives.

According to the account, one of the strikes targeted a house where around 10 “Israeli” troops had taken cover, while another group of 20 soldiers was attacked in a separate building with a TBG device. Additionally, six anti-armor mines were detonated against “Israeli” vehicles attempting to penetrate the area.

“The enemy soldiers lacked the ability to take initiative or respond,” the commander said. “They resorted only to fleeing and screaming, and barely fired a shot at our fighters.”

The resistance leader further described the aftermath of the ambush, stating that scenes of “charred ‘Israeli’ corpses” were visible throughout the neighborhood. He accused the “Israeli” military of downplaying the extent of its losses as part of a wider campaign of battlefield deception.

While “Israel” has acknowledged two fatalities and eight wounded troops — including officers — it has not commented on the scale of the ambush or its operational implications.

The ambush forms part of the broader resistance campaign that has persisted since October 2023, when Palestinian fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, breaking through “Israeli” defenses and capturing several military outposts and settlers.

Since then, the “Israeli” entity, backed by full US support, has waged a relentless and genocidal war against Gaza, killing more than 57,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Yet, resistance groups continue to conduct defensive operations across Gaza, particularly in areas like Shejaiya, where they have maintained strategic ground operations against invading forces.