Trump Signs “One Big Beautiful” Bill into Law During July 4 White House Ceremony

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump signed the sprawling ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ into law on Friday during a high-profile Independence Day celebration at the White House, just one day after Congress passed the legislation.

The 900-page bill, described by Trump as the largest of its kind, includes massive tax cuts, sweeping spending reductions and major Republican policy priorities. These include increased defense spending and a substantial investment in immigration enforcement and border security.

“I’ve never seen people so happy in our country,” Trump said during the signing ceremony on the South Lawn, surrounded by supporters, military families, lawmakers, and staff. “So many different groups of people are being taken care of: the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types.”

Calling it a historic milestone, Trump added, “You have the biggest tax cut, the biggest spending cut, the largest border security investment in American history.”

Passed narrowly in the House of Representatives with a 218–214 vote, the $4.5 trillion legislation moved forward with unanimous Republican support — except for two members who joined all 212 Democrats in opposition. Not a single Democrat voted in favor.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump celebrated both Independence Day and what he called the dawn of a “new Golden Age,” declaring: “The people of the United States of America will be Richer, Safer, and Prouder than ever before.”

Key provisions in the bill include:

Permanent extension of the 2017 tax cuts

Broad spending cuts across federal agencies

$350 billion border and national security package, which features: $46 billion for expanding the US-Mexico border wall $45 billion to fund 100,000 migrant detention beds Funding for 10,000 new ICE officers, each receiving a $10,000 signing bonus



Despite unified Democratic opposition, Republican cohesion ensured the bill's passage, marking a major legislative victory for Trump and reshaping the policy landscape heading into the 2024 election season.