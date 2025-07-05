Pezeshkian: ECO States Unanimously Condemn “Israeli” Aggression Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian announced that all member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization [ECO] unanimously condemned the recent acts of aggression by the “Israeli” entity against Iran. The declaration came following the conclusion of the 17th ECO Summit held on Friday in Khankendi, Azerbaijan.

Upon returning from the summit, Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran's condemnation of “Israel’s” attacks was met with strong and explicit support from every participating country.

“The condemnation raised by Iran was met with firm support from other members,” he stated Friday night.

In a post on X, the Iranian president expressed gratitude for the “responsible positions” taken by regional states in denouncing the “Israeli” attacks.

“For us, ECO is a serious symbol of neighborliness diplomacy and at the forefront of multilateral economic diplomacy,” he wrote. “Together, we can achieve our vision for trade, transit, digital innovation, tourism, and resilience by 2035.”

The summit took place in the wake of a large-scale “Israeli” military operation targeting Iranian soil. On June 13, the entity launched a 12-day campaign that included airstrikes on nuclear facilities, civilian infrastructure, and military targets. The attacks resulted in the assassination of several high-ranking Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists, and left over 900 civilians dead.

In retaliation, the Islamic Republic launched Operation Truthful Promise III, a major counteroffensive led by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG]. The operation saw hundreds of Iranian-made ballistic missiles and drones overwhelm “Israeli” air defenses and strike critical military, intelligence, industrial, and energy facilities deep inside the occupied Palestinian territories. Many of the projectiles used were advanced systems deployed for the first time.

The scale and effectiveness of the Iranian retaliation reportedly left “Israel” isolated. On June 24, the entity declared a unilateral ceasefire, which was publicly announced by US President Donald Trump.

On the sidelines of the ECO summit, Pezeshkian held bilateral talks with several leaders, including Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. He emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation beyond heads of state to include ministers and deputies who can follow through on agreements.

“These interactions should not be limited to the level of leaders, and it is necessary for deputies and ministers also to put the follow-up of the understandings reached on their agenda,” he noted.

The 17th ECO summit brought together leaders from across West Asia, Central Asia, and the Caucasus to reinforce regional cooperation and chart a collective vision for peace, economic growth, and integration.

Founded in 1985 by Iran, Turkey and Pakistan, the ECO has since grown to include Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. It now serves as a key platform for regional connectivity and economic coordination.