Russia Warns of “Israeli” War Faction Pushing to Renew Aggression Against Iran

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has issued a stark warning over what it described as efforts by elements within the “Israeli” leadership to reignite military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, following a recent 12-day war.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the remarks during a joint press conference with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Moscow on Friday.

“We sincerely hope that the so-called 12-day war is indeed over,” Lavrov said, referring to the “Israeli” entity’s June 13 attacks on Iran’s nuclear, military and civilian infrastructure.

The “Israeli” strikes, which lasted nearly two weeks, resulted in the deaths of at least 935 Iranians, including senior military officers and nuclear scientists—some of whom were assassinated in their homes.

In response, Iran launched a massive retaliatory Operation Truthful Promise III targeting high-value military, nuclear and industrial facilities across the occupied Palestinian territories, forcing the “Israeli” entity to seek a ceasefire.

Lavrov, however, cautioned that certain elements in “Israel” were still actively working to escalate the conflict.

“We intend to stay vigilant, as the 'war party' remains highly active in the Middle East,” he warned.

“We keep hearing a variety of statements from some representatives of the Israeli leadership,” Lavrov added, referring to repeated signals from within “Israel” pushing for renewed hostilities.

Iran has consistently warned since the ceasefire that any renewed aggression would be met with a significantly harsher and more comprehensive response—one that would catch both Tel Aviv and its allies off guard.

Lavrov also turned his criticism toward certain European governments, accusing them of playing a provocative role in triggering the conflict. Specifically, he pointed to their recent push for a resolution against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Board of Governors.

“European countries unnecessarily and aggressively pushed through anti-Iranian resolutions, which did nothing to ease tensions or advance negotiations, but instead created a pretext for forceful measures,” Lavrov said.

That resolution, he noted, was used by the “Israeli” entity to justify launching the war against Iran, and was later echoed by the US—which backed “Israel” and considered military action toward the war’s end.

“I sincerely hope that European nations will come to recognize their responsibility and their share of the blame,” the Russian foreign minister added.

For his part, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the importance of resolving disputes with Iran through diplomacy, signaling Riyadh’s continued support for dialogue rather than confrontation.