Millions Commemorate Tasu’a, Honoring Imam Hussein’s Legacy of Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Millions of Muslims across Iran and around the world are observing the day of Tasu’a, a solemn day of mourning that precedes the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [AS], the revered grandson of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and the third Imam in Shia Islam.

The commemorations, which fall on the ninth day of the Islamic lunar month of Muharram, bring together Shia Muslims in black garments who gather in mosques, religious centers and streets. They engage in mourning processions, chest-beating rituals, and passionate recitations led by eulogists who recount the courage and sacrifice of Imam Hossein and his companions.

In Iran, vast crowds filled the capital, Tehran, as well as cities, towns and villages nationwide on Saturday to mark the occasion. The ceremonies are not limited to Iran, with significant observances taking place across the Middle East, South Asia, Europe and other parts of the Muslim world.

Tasu’a especially highlights the valor and loyalty of Abbas ibn Ali, Imam Hossein’s half-brother, who is honored for his unwavering support and heroism in the lead-up to the Battle of Karbala in 680 AD.

Abbas is remembered for his attempt to retrieve water for the parched women and children in Imam Hossein’s camp, despite the enemy’s siege. He was ultimately martyred in the process, a day before Imam Hossein was killed in battle.

The Battle of Karbala, fought against the vastly larger army of Umayyad ruler Yazid I, remains a defining moment in Islamic history and a symbol of standing against tyranny and injustice.

Tasu’a is known among Shia communities as the Day of Loyalty and Resistance, a title that honors Abbas’ deep devotion to his brother and the righteous cause they defended.

Abbas, who was Imam Hossein’s standard bearer, is buried in the holy city of Karbala, Iraq. His shrine stands close to that of Imam Hussein, who is revered as Sayyed Al-Shuhada [Master of the Martyrs] and as a timeless symbol of selflessness and resistance across the Muslim world.

The Tasu’a and Ashura commemorations are deeply spiritual for Shia Muslims and bear no direct link to current geopolitical tensions, though the spirit of resistance often resonates in the face of contemporary oppression—including among those facing “Israeli” occupation or US-backed aggression.