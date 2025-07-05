Barbadian Court Hears Genocide Case Over ’Israeli’ War Crimes in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

In a potentially landmark action for global justice, the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration (CMPI) has initiated a pioneering case in the Supreme Court of Barbados, urging the government to address Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza.

A legal motion by CMPI’s David Denny and human rights lawyer Lalu Hanuman urges Barbados to align its foreign policy with international law, citing growing evidence of genocide and war crimes in Palestine.

The case named senior officials and agencies as respondents, including Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds, Attorney General Dale Marshall, DPP Donna Babb-Agard, and the Immigration Department.

The petition asked the Supreme Court to issue six declarations, including formal recognition of "Israel’s" actions in Gaza as genocide and crimes against humanity, and to label its entity as apartheid.

It also accused the DPP of violating the Genocide Act and Barbados’s Constitution by failing to investigate local individuals linked to such crimes.

The motion called for strict border controls on "Israeli" passport holders and legal action against those associated with war crimes—regardless of diplomatic immunity.

Challenging Barbados’s ties with "Israel," the petition referenced ongoing documentation of international law violations by the Red Cross and UN agencies.

“Barbados once led the fight against South African apartheid,” Denny said. “Remaining silent now means complicity in genocide.”

The motion cites Barbados’s obligations under the UN Charter, Genocide Convention, and Geneva Conventions to prosecute or expel alleged offenders under universal jurisdiction.

“If the DPP fails to act, it undermines both our Constitution and our moral standing,” said Hanuman.

It also calls for a full entry ban on individuals linked to atrocity crimes and deportation where prosecution isn’t feasible, including for diplomatic staff.

“Justice for Palestine is part of our historical legacy and moral duty,” Denny added.