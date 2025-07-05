Iran’s Ambassador to China Slams US, ’Israel’ for Flouting Intl. Laws, Cooperation Principles

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s ambassador to China has criticized the United States and its allies, including the "Israeli" entity, for disregarding international laws and undermining the principles of cooperation.

Speaking during a session at the 13th World Peace Forum in Beijing, held from July 2 to 4, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli denounced Western powers for their pursuit of domination and subjugation of other nations.

“Powerful countries like the United States and their regional allies, such as the Zionist entity, do not abide by laws, do not think about mutual interests, and do not recognize the concept of cooperation; they seek to dominate and subjugate all other countries.” Rahmani Fazli said.

“A balanced relationship between powerful countries and those with medium power can only be realized when the laws of international organizations, mutual interests, and cooperation attain their true meaning,” he highlighted.

The 13th session of the World Peace Forum was held under the shadow of escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly in light of "Israel’s" military aggression against Iran.