’Israeli’ Drone Attacks on South Lebanon Leave 1 Martyr, 3 Injured

By Staff, Agencies

One person has been killed and three others wounded in two separate Israeli drone attacks on southern Lebanon.

Local news agencies reported on Thursday that an "Israeli" drone targeted a civilian vehicle on a highway in the Khalde area, south of Beirut, near the Martyr Salah Ghandour roundabout in the city of Bint Jbeil, in Nabatieh Governorate, leaving at least one person dead and two others wounded.

A second drone targeted a residential building in the town of Shebaa, located in the Hasbaya District, injuring one person.

Under the November 27 ceasefire agreement with the "Israelis," the Zionist forces are supposed to fully withdraw from Southern Lebanon. However, the "Israeli" forces still maintain military presence at five strategic border outposts.

The "Tel Aviv" entity claims the "Israeli" forces have launched their attacks in southern Lebanon to target the Hezbollah resistance movement.

Despite the truce between the two neighboring sides, the arrogant "Israeli" forces have continued to launch near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon since they began their wide-scale assault on Lebanon in 2023 that escalated into a full-scale war by 2024.

Authorities have reported nearly 3,000 "Israeli" violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 225 people and injuries to more than 500.

The war has killed more than 4,000 people, wounded over 17,000, and displaced nearly 1.4 million, according to official data.