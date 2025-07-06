Please Wait...

Imam Khamenei Leads Ashura Night Mourning Ceremony in Tehran

8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

An Ashura night mourning ceremony took place in the Husseiniyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran Saturday, attended by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei and a large gathering of people from various walks of life.

The themes of resistance and perseverance against oppression in the wake of the 12-day “Israeli” aggression on Iran featured in the remarks of Hojjatoleslam Masoud Ali who addressed the event, underscoring the importance of the lessons from the martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH]. 

He described the Iranian resistance as part of a broader global movement, positioning Islamic Iran as the "axis" of a global front under the guidance of Imam Khamenei against the "false front" led by global Zionism.

“Drawing from the teachings of Ashura, the Iranian nation will never surrender to the false front, because it has adopted the slogan ‘Never to humiliation’ as its guiding principle,” he said.

Imam Khamenei did not deliver a speech at the event but according to attendees, he called prominent eulogist Mahmoud Karimi over and whispered something in his ear.

As he began his eulogy, Karimi shared with the audience, “His Eminence told me to recite this: ‘You will remain in my soul and heart, O homeland...’”

 

 

