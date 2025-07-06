- Home
YAF Target “Ben Gurion” Airport: We’re Prepared to Any Development
By Staff
The Yemeni armed forces released the following statement:
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their Mujahideen, and in response to the genocide committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation targeting Lod Airport [Ben Gurion] in the occupied area of Yaffa using a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile.
The operation successfully achieved its goal, thanks to Allah, and caused millions of settlers to flee to shelters as well as halting airport operations.
Greetings to Gaza, its steadfast and patient people, and its faithful mujahideen, who stood firm as mountains and inflicted humiliation on the enemies of Allah.
Despite the siege, aggression, conspiracy, and betrayal, they did not surrender or submit. Here they are—with Allah's help and reliance on Allah—creating heroic deeds and achieving victories with unwavering resolve and an unwavering will.
Our support operations will continue until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.
We, with Allah's help, are prepared and ready to deal with any developments that may occur in the coming days.
